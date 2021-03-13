Burney Co. Cuts Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Burney Co. decreased its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,785 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,097 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 48,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LKQ in the third quarter worth about $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.71.

LKQ stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.87. 23,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,001,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $43.97.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

