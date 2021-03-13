Burney Co. Cuts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Burney Co. lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 848 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $514.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $549.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $533.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $180.68 and a 1 year high of $614.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.83 billion, a PE ratio of 84.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at $662,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

