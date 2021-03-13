Burney Co. Has $1.80 Million Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Burney Co. decreased its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,472 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $49.81 on Thursday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $64.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.98. The company has a market cap of $130.73 billion, a PE ratio of 51.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

