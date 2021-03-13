Burney Co. Has $1.93 Million Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Burney Co. reduced its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,592 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 33,576 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.43.

NYSE CIEN opened at $50.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $30.58 and a 12-month high of $61.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.90.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $757.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.24 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Rick Hamilton sold 9,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $534,999.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total transaction of $98,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,524 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

