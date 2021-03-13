Burney Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Burney Co. reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,958 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 99,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,419 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,707,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $281,030,000 after purchasing an additional 51,384 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HON stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $214.38. 43,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,766,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.96. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

