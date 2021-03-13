Burney Co. Purchases 4,111 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Burney Co. grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEL. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,735,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,655,000 after purchasing an additional 934,140 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth $19,778,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,972,000 after acquiring an additional 321,617 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter valued at $5,121,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,190,000 after acquiring an additional 225,027 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

In related news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 6,036 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $184,761.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEL. B. Riley upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Truist upped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

AEL stock opened at $32.46 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.20). On average, analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.