Burney Co. Raises Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in International Paper by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in International Paper by 1.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in International Paper by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 33,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $195,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,479,953. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on International Paper from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

NYSE:IP traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.26. 113,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,271,748. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.80. International Paper has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $56.98. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13 and a beta of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.28%.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

