Burney Co. Sells 1,160 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Burney Co. lessened its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 10,010.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2,337.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CAG traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $37.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,251,857. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.70 and its 200 day moving average is $35.66. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.83 and a 1-year high of $39.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CAG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

