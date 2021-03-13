Burney Co. Sells 144,280 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Burney Co. reduced its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 80.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 144,280 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Exelixis by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 113,733 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Exelixis by 75.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Exelixis by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 34,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $23.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.84. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.44 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXEL shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.82.

In other news, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 20,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $439,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,321.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 469,097 shares of company stock valued at $10,223,372. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

