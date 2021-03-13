Burney Co. Sells 151,505 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Burney Co. lessened its position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 79.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,505 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NWE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 13,818 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 157.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,134,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,195,000 after buying an additional 250,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,739,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NWE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

Shares of NASDAQ NWE opened at $62.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. NorthWestern Co. has a 52-week low of $45.06 and a 52-week high of $73.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.23.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.14). NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

In other news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $211,295.00. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $159,597.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,772. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

