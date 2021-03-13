Burney Co. Sells 3,380 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Burney Co. cut its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 673.8% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $38.78 on Thursday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $41.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CARR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen upgraded Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

