Burney Co. Sells 3,543 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Burney Co. lessened its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,543 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 6,315.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CBRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

In related news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $603,107.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,562,872.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $79.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.68 and a 200-day moving average of $59.05. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $82.05.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

