Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07), Yahoo Finance reports. Burning Rock Biotech updated its FY 2021

IntraDay guidance to EPS.

BNR stock opened at $27.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.32. Burning Rock Biotech has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $39.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 13 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

