Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07), Yahoo Finance reports. Burning Rock Biotech updated its FY 2021

IntraDay guidance to EPS.

Burning Rock Biotech stock opened at $27.09 on Friday. Burning Rock Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $39.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 13 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

