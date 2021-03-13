C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 65.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 327,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 622,764 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.24% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $30,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,998,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,501,756,000 after purchasing an additional 76,830 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $154,291,000 after purchasing an additional 61,264 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 63.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,122,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,682,000 after buying an additional 436,158 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 998,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,729,000 after buying an additional 472,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 952,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,426,000 after buying an additional 21,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

CHRW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.78.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $94.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.94 and a twelve month high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.