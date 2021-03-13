Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Insider Steven W. Lindeman Sells 35,500 Shares

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $686,570.00.

NYSE COG opened at $18.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.16. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $22.67.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $456.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.37 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COG. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 3,941.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 108.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

