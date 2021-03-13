CAE (NYSE:CAE) PT Lowered to $44.00

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 56.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CAE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CAE from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on CAE in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Desjardins boosted their target price on CAE from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on CAE from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

CAE opened at $28.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.91. CAE has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $31.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.34, a PEG ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $832.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CAE will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 52.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

