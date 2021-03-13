CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in CAI International were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in CAI International by 768.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in CAI International by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of CAI International by 550.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CAI International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in CAI International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAI opened at $46.80 on Friday. CAI International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $50.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.58. The company has a market cap of $808.94 million, a P/E ratio of 47.27 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.63. CAI International had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $81.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.32 million. Research analysts anticipate that CAI International, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from CAI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. CAI International’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley boosted their price target on CAI International from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Container Leasing and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

