CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.67 Million

Equities research analysts predict that CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) will announce $83.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CalAmp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $82.56 million to $84.71 million. CalAmp posted sales of $87.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full-year sales of $335.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $334.32 million to $336.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $333.60 million, with estimates ranging from $328.59 million to $336.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CalAmp.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $88.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. CalAmp’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CAMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CalAmp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.54.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMP opened at $11.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $419.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.48. CalAmp has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.43.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in CalAmp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,339,815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after acquiring an additional 11,839 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CalAmp during the 4th quarter valued at $575,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in CalAmp by 337.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,439 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in CalAmp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 489,582 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 13,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in CalAmp by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 110,463 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 34,031 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

