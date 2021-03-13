Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Callaway Golf is renowned for developing innovative products that help golfers hit longer and straighter shots from tee to green; controlled, higher-spinning shots around the green; and smooth, accurate putts. The long list of legendary Callaway products introduced across the past three decades is long, punctuated by the iconic Big Bertha driver and the Great Big Bertha driver, which Golf Digest named the greatest club of all time for its combination of innovation, performance and lasting impact on the golf equipment landscape. Huge number of tournaments, including numerous Major Championships, have been won by Tour pros playing Callaway equipment. Callaway Golf consists of four powerful brands – Callaway, Odyssey, Toulon Design and OGIO – that together offer golfers all over the world everything they need – clubs, balls, bags, apparel, footwear, bags, accessories – to play better and enjoy the game more. “

ELY has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Compass Point cut shares of Callaway Golf from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Callaway Golf from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.83.

ELY stock opened at $30.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 2.16. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $32.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.40 million. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELY. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

