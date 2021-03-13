Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.27.

CPB stock opened at $47.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.98 and its 200-day moving average is $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $40.70 and a 1 year high of $57.54.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPB. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,077.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,359,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,482 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,610,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,227,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,928,000 after purchasing an additional 919,799 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 298.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,154,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,594,000 after purchasing an additional 864,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 209.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,275,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,701,000 after purchasing an additional 863,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

