Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Purchased by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 112.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPB. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Campbell Soup by 20,266.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 7,661.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. 51.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CPB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.94.

Shares of NYSE CPB traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,254. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $57.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.17%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

