Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Camping World were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Camping World alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CWH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.56.

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $41.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $43.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.22. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently -55.38%.

In other Camping World news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 590,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $22,554,555.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary J. George sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $211,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,704.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,477,422 shares of company stock valued at $56,679,253. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH).

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.