Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Hits New 12-Month High at $42.87

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.87 and last traded at $42.64, with a volume of 42116 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.95.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CWH. BMO Capital Markets raised Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Northcoast Research raised Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.56.

Get Camping World alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 270.25% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.38%.

In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 4,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $131,584.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,371,264. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 3,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.32 per share, for a total transaction of $99,534.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 553,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,341,038.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,477,422 shares of company stock worth $56,679,253. 49.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Camping World by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,870,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,765,000 after purchasing an additional 445,908 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 679,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,706,000 after buying an additional 42,779 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 588,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,496,000 after buying an additional 307,215 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 1,210.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 486,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after buying an additional 449,003 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,974,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.