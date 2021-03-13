Canaccord Genuity Boosts Crane (NYSE:CR) Price Target to $100.00

Crane (NYSE:CR) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Crane from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Vertical Research upgraded Crane from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Crane from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.20.

NYSE:CR opened at $93.51 on Wednesday. Crane has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $93.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.09 and a beta of 1.65.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Crane will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $1,315,124.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,736,394. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Crane by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,079,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $161,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,747 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Crane by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,799,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $139,752,000 after purchasing an additional 38,262 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Crane by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 908,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $70,530,000 after purchasing an additional 548,719 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Crane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,959,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Crane by 28.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 647,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,436,000 after purchasing an additional 141,693 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

