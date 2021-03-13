Canaccord Genuity Increases AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Price Target to $29.00

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 49.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ABSSF. TD Securities boosted their price objective on AirBoss of America from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC decreased their price target on AirBoss of America from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from $33.00 to $23.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

ABSSF opened at $19.46 on Thursday. AirBoss of America has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average of $13.89.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber compounds and specialty finished products to industrial, automotive, defense, first response, and healthcare markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, and AirBoss Defense Group.

