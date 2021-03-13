Canaccord Genuity Increases Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Price Target to $76.00

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $72.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 48.26% from the company’s current price.

STOK has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Wedbush downgraded Stoke Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:STOK opened at $51.26 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -28.48 and a beta of 0.63. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $71.58.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Barry Ticho sold 1,365 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $78,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,097 shares of company stock worth $7,289,109 over the last three months. Insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 305.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,236,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,400,000 after purchasing an additional 22,086 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001 used to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer genetic testing.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.