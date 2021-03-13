Canaccord Genuity Trims MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Target Price to $375.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $430.00 to $375.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

MDB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on MongoDB from $328.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded MongoDB from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $295.00 to $439.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $371.33.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $320.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.41 and a beta of 0.84. MongoDB has a one year low of $93.81 and a one year high of $428.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $380.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The company had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.35, for a total transaction of $11,772,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,450,506.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Mark Porter sold 3,827 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.59, for a total transaction of $1,337,880.93. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 33,464 shares in the company, valued at $11,698,679.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,674 shares of company stock worth $49,192,313. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

