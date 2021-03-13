Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC upped their price target on Canada Goose from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canada Goose from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.30.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Shares of GOOS stock opened at $43.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $50.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.93.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Canada Goose in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the third quarter valued at $251,000. 47.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.