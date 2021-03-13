Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) Director Harry Kenneth Culham Sells 5,000 Shares

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.60, for a total value of C$618,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$287,988.

Harry Kenneth Culham also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) alerts:

On Thursday, March 4th, Harry Kenneth Culham sold 10,000 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$122.00, for a total value of C$1,220,000.00.

TSE CM opened at C$124.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$115.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$108.29. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of C$67.52 and a 12-month high of C$125.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$55.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)’s payout ratio is 63.86%.

Several research firms have commented on CM. TD Securities upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$124.50 to C$131.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$105.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$130.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$126.55.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.