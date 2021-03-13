Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Raised to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.00.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $115.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.08. The company has a market cap of $82.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $116.16.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.4803 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 41.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,586,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,359,403,000 after purchasing an additional 108,548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,054,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $994,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,624 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $790,551,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,955,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $633,963,000 after purchasing an additional 112,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,636,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $508,127,000 after purchasing an additional 67,748 shares in the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.