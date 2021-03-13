Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $1.15 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Atb Cap Markets lowered Sundial Growers from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sundial Growers from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $0.40 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ SNDL opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. Sundial Growers has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $3.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 7.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $0.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Sundial Growers by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26,250 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Sundial Growers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Sundial Growers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Sundial Growers by 128.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 326,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 183,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Sundial Growers by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 243,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,903 shares during the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sundial Growers Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products for the adult-use market It is also involved in the production, distribution, and sale of ornamental plants and herbs in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

