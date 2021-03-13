Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 29,283 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cara Therapeutics were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,899,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 548.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Scott Terrillion sold 1,946 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $29,773.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,436 shares in the company, valued at $649,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 5,000 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 928,921 shares in the company, valued at $13,887,368.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,123 shares of company stock worth $963,335 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

CARA opened at $19.45 on Friday. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $22.60. The firm has a market cap of $970.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.99.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $2.12. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.36% and a negative net margin of 360.35%. Analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

