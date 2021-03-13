Carbon Price Tops $0.16 (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Carbon has a total market cap of $4.16 million and approximately $324,826.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Carbon has traded 58.2% higher against the US dollar. One Carbon token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $273.43 or 0.00446259 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00060940 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00050953 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00090141 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00068230 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.99 or 0.00518990 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00011613 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,432,444 tokens. The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio. The official website for Carbon is crbn.io.

