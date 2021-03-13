Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) CAO Paul A. Gullo Sells 3,000 Shares

Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) CAO Paul A. Gullo sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $115,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,503.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATM opened at $38.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.89 and a 200-day moving average of $29.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 77.58 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Cardtronics plc has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $42.09.

Get Cardtronics alerts:

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. Cardtronics had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $274.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Cardtronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardtronics plc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the fourth quarter worth $15,917,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the fourth quarter worth $1,486,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 289.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 83,749 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Gabelli downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cardtronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cardtronics in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Cardtronics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cardtronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.