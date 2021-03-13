Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Hits New 12-Month High at $159.59

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $159.59 and last traded at $159.25, with a volume of 1143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.99.

Several research firms recently commented on CSL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Longbow Research boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.40.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.33. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,955,643.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,729,972.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total value of $2,340,254.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,139.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

