CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,115,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,398,124 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in CarParts.com were worth $26,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRTS. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $815,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of CarParts.com by 6,646.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 801,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after acquiring an additional 790,083 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CarParts.com by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $973,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $436,000. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CarParts.com stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. CarParts.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $23.26. The company has a market cap of $759.64 million, a PE ratio of -23.66 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.97.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 69.79% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

In related news, CFO David Meniane sold 5,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $78,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 562,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,636,017.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Houman Akhavan sold 226,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $3,566,478.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 345,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,430,184.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 291,758 shares of company stock valued at $4,564,496. Corporate insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

