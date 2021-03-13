Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cars.com Inc. operates an online automotive platform. The Company offers new and used vehicle listings, expert and consumer reviews, research tools and other information. It also engaged in the sale of display advertising to national advertisers. Cars.com Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

Get Cars.com alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Benchmark raised Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cars.com from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.

Shares of CARS opened at $15.00 on Thursday. Cars.com has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.41.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.57 million. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 151.54% and a positive return on equity of 17.78%. Research analysts predict that Cars.com will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cars.com news, insider James F. Rogers sold 11,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $153,815.06. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter worth $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 285.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 11,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cars.com (CARS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.