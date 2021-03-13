Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Carter’s by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,820,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $330,786,000 after acquiring an additional 142,017 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Carter’s by 66.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,410,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $292,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,989 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 427.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 767,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,164,000 after purchasing an additional 621,563 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 637,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,001,000 after purchasing an additional 207,088 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 425,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,828,000 after purchasing an additional 177,287 shares during the period.

CRI opened at $88.24 on Friday. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $105.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.55 and a 200-day moving average of $89.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.27). Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $989.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Carter’s from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

