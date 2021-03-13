Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 5,856 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 5,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $1,586,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CVNA stock opened at $286.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $280.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.34. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.16 and a fifty-two week high of $323.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.01 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CVNA. Zacks Investment Research cut Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $331.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp started coverage on Carvana in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on Carvana in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $314.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Carvana from $230.00 to $276.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Carvana by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carvana by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Carvana by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its position in Carvana by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Carvana by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.