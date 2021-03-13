Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Up 8%

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)’s stock price was up 8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $261.99 and last traded at $260.42. Approximately 1,523,304 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,586,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $241.19.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVNA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $314.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $230.00 to $276.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $331.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.11.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $280.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.40 and a beta of 2.52.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. As a group, analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael E. Maroone sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.03, for a total transaction of $2,620,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,435,456.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 1,441 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.62, for a total transaction of $387,081.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,471,809.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 877,434 shares of company stock worth $243,535,304 over the last three months. 12.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,604,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Carvana by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

