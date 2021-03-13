Cascend Securities Raises Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $200.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price lifted by Cascend Securities from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TXN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $167.78.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of TXN opened at $173.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $181.80.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 109,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $18,634,759.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,468,982.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.