Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Castle Biosciences Inc. is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company. It is focused on providing physicians and patients, clinically actionable genomic information. Castle Biosciences Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CSTL. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Shares of CSTL stock opened at $64.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -377.57 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Castle Biosciences has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. Castle Biosciences’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Castle Biosciences will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $935,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 735,325 shares in the company, valued at $47,854,951. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $413,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,305,702 shares in the company, valued at $86,463,586.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,119 shares of company stock worth $14,414,733 over the last 90 days. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 353.2% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 452,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,378,000 after purchasing an additional 352,568 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 1,784.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,165,000 after buying an additional 340,767 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 26.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,378,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,901,000 after buying an additional 286,275 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,476,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $12,632,000. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Castle Biosciences (CSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.