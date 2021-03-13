Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,034 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $10,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Catalent by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 5,845 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Catalent by 200.7% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 7,291 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalent by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Catalent by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 171,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,892,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

In other Catalent news, CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.54, for a total value of $622,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ricci S. Whitlow sold 692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total transaction of $82,244.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,974,324. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $103.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 65.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $127.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.60.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.68 million. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTLT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Read More: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.