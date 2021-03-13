Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Catalent were worth $4,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Catalent by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Catalent by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Catalent by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Catalent by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Catalent by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

In related news, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 13,662 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,405,000.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,478 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $278,279.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,034 shares of company stock worth $2,974,324 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $105.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.56. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $127.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.36, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.77.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.