CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 346,140 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,362 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in CDK Global were worth $17,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in CDK Global by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CDK Global by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 99,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Game Creek Capital LP increased its stake in CDK Global by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 36,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in CDK Global by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK opened at $52.17 on Friday. CDK Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.12 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.28 and a 200-day moving average of $48.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 1.38.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. CDK Global’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

