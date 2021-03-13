CEEK VR (CEEK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.52 Million

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded up 27.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 13th. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $2.52 million and $148,978.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00050490 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00011071 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.00681554 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 48.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00066540 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00037619 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00025492 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 663,654,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

CEEK VR Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.