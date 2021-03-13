Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) Short Interest Down 77.3% in February

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 77.3% from the February 11th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of APOP opened at $3.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.01. Cellect Biotechnology has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $5.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average is $2.48.

Cellect Biotechnology Company Profile

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in developing ApoGraft, a technology platform that functionally selects stem cells to enhance the safety of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the ApoTainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies.

