Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 60.6% from the February 11th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CLLNY traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.63. 157,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,875. Cellnex Telecom has a twelve month low of $23.84 and a twelve month high of $50.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLLNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services. It offers co-location services in its infrastructure allowing mobile carriers to install their telecommunications and wireless radio broadcast equipment; and multi-operator telephony network solutions for open and closed environments through distributed antenna systems and small cells technologies.

