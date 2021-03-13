Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the February 11th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.02. The company had a trading volume of 969 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,770. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $679.89 million, a P/E ratio of 57.29 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.93.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 2.74%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete blocks, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete blocks for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products.

